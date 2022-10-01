India: Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

The development comes days after its last test and ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea
The Central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh including Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts from Saturday (October 1, 2022) to March 30 next year, according to a notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Additionally, the Government of India has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Arunachal Pradesh.
"Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," reads a fresh notification issued by MHA on Friday.
The step has been taken after reviewing the security of these districts of Arunachal Pradesh.
The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions.
