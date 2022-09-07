India: CBSE declares Grade 12 compartment exam results

Students can access results online or on the official app

By ANI Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 5:14 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 5:27 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Grade 12 compartment examination's results on Wednesday.

Students can access their performance in the exams at https://cbseresults.nic.in and https://cbse.gov.in. The scorecards can also be viewed on Mobile App-UMANG-https://web.umang.gov.in.

Compartment and improvement examinations for Grade 12 were held on August 23, 2022. The results of the main examinations for Grade 12 were declared on July 22 2022.

The result of students who were declared passed in the main examination but wanted to improve their performance in some subject was also declared. CBSE is providing a combined mark sheet-cum-passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who had been declared passed in the examination at the time of declaration of the result itself, the board said.

For all students who have been declared passed, their combined mark sheet-cum-passing certificate will be made available in Digilocker, along with the migration certificate. Both digital documents could be used for admission to institutes of higher education.

In the case of the students who appeared for improvement or could qualify for compartmental education, only single subject performance will be available in their Digital locker.

ALSO READ:

The Board will also start the verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in compartment examinations from September 9, 2022. Thereafter, the facility of providing photocopies of evaluated answer books and reevaluation will also be made available, the CBSE said in a statement.