India: Businessman arrested for allegedly molesting actress

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
A Ghaziabad businessman was arrested for allegedly molesting an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. The woman alerted the cabin crew and approached the police soon after the incident.
According to a report in Times of India, the actor who lives in Mumbai had gone to Delhi on Oct. 1 for a trip.
During her return flight, after the aircraft landed in Mumbai, she got up to open the overhead storage to take out her handbag. Suddenly, she felt someone suddenly grab her from behind by the waist and pull her towards him.
The woman complained to a cabin crew member, following which she lodged a complaint with the police after leaving the airport.
There was some confusion over the identity of the accused as the alleged molester had given the name of his co-passenger.
The cops then found out that the accused had given his name as Rajeev, but when the cops approached Rajeev, it was realised that it was not him but a man named Nitin, sitting next to Rajeev, who had allegedly molested the actress, according to the report.
Nitin has since been arrested and a case has been booked against him.
The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
No other injuries have been reported thus far
Asia4 days ago
Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with artificial limbs
Asia4 days ago
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary as Covid curbs come into effect next week
Asia4 days ago
Two people rescued, 4 still missing
Asia4 days ago
Success of the vaccination campaign credited with driving down coronavirus cases since the devastating months at the start of the year.
Asia5 days ago
Millions of Indian households are facing strains on their budgets
Asia5 days ago
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains
Asia5 days ago