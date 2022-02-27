India: Boy, 7, declared dead after falling into borewell

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, is setting up evacuation routes from Ukraine via Romania and Hungary
A seven-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district and was taken out after a 6-hour rescue operation, was declared dead when he was taken to a health centre.
Priyansh was taken to the health centre in Patera block where doctors declared him brought dead.
According to Block Medical Officer Ashok Barona, the boy died about two hours ago.
“Today at 11:30 am Dharmendra Athya’s son Priyansh Athya fell in borewell in Barkheda village. The boy died of suffocation. He was brought to the hospital at 6:30 but was declared dead. Police have been informed for postmortem procedures,” said Barona.
The police are investigating the matter further.
Earlier in the day, the boy fell into a 15 to 20 feet deep uncovered borewell in Damoh district. The borewell is about seven inches in diameter.
Priyansh, went to the farm along with his family where he fell into the borewell.
Earlier on Friday, a four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district.
He was pulled out on Friday after efforts for more than 16 hours but was declared dead by doctors.
