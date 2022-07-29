India blocks Krafton's game over data sharing concerns: Govt source

The country invoked section 69A of IT law for the removal

By Reuters Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 12:11 PM

The Indian government has blocked Krafton's online multiplayer battle game BGMI, because of concerns it was sharing data with China, a senior government official told Reuters.

The source declined to be named as the decision had not been announced publicly.

India invoked section 69A of IT law for the removal, the source added. The law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons.

