India: BJP’s victory in UP shows people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance, says Yogi Adityanath

Asia4 days ago
As Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that this victory shows that people have once again voted for nationalism and good governance.
He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will be forming governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.
“Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with the majority. Under PM Modi’s leadership we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand,” said Yogi after winning Uttar Pradesh.
The Chief Minister said that the seven-phase election in the state were conducted peacefully. “It sets a great precedent,” he added.
“Amid the fervour, we have to stay focused...When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us. By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It’s our responsibility to continue working on these issues,” he said.
He also showed a victory sign when he arrived at the BJP office in Lucknow as he was received by a huge crowd of party workers.
