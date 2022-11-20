India: Beheaded body of woman found in pond in UP's Azamgarh

The southern province was the worst-hit by the recent flooding in the country, triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains and made worse by climate change
Amid the outrage over the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case that shook the nation, another such incident came to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, where a beheaded body of a woman was found in a village pond on Sunday.
The dismembered body of a woman was found in Paschim Patti village under Ahraula police station of Azamgarh district. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the primary investigation revealed that the matter is related to a past love affair.
Police arrested the primary accused in an encounter while efforts are underway to nab other accused in the matter. The woman got married in February this year. Police said the accused persuaded the woman to break her marriage, and he strangled her to death when she did not agree.
"A beheaded body of a woman was found in a well. The main accused was arrested in an encounter with police. The other eight accused are to be arrested soon. Interrogation revealed that the accused was in a relationship with the deceased woman in the past. The accused cut the deceased's body into pieces and threw them and her clothes in a well and her head in a pond. Clothes of the deceased and weapon were recovered," said Anurag Arya, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh.
"The deceased got married in February this year when the accused was living abroad. On his return, he tried to persuade her to break her marriage. When she did not agree, he took her out on November 10 on the pretext of visiting temple and later took her to a field and strangled her to death," added the SP.
The investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, officials of Delhi Police on Sunday continued the probe in the dense forest area of South Delhi's Mehrauli with an aim to recover the dismembered body parts of Shraddha Walker, believed to be disposed of by her murderer Aaftab Amin Poonawala across the national capital.
Earlier, Delhi police, after recovering around 12 suspected body parts disposed of by Aaftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, later brought him to the jungle to recover other body parts, according to police sources on November 13.
According to the sources, Aftab, during his interrogation, told the police that after killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, he had first disposed of those parts which could stink quickly.
