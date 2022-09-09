India bans export of broken rice with immediate effect

This Kharif season, the area under paddy cultivation is around 6% lower than the previous one, at 38.399 million hectares

India has banned the export of broken rice with immediate effect, as the export policy on the foodgrain has been revised from "free" to "prohibited".

Some exports will, however, be allowed till September 15, including those where loading of broken rice on the ship has commenced before this ban order; those where the shipping bill is filed and vessels have already berthed/arrived and anchored in Indian ports with a rotation number allocated; and those where broken rice consignments have already been handed over to the customs, and registered in their system.

The ban on exports assumes significance, as it appears that the overall sown area under paddy this Kharif season could be lower than that of last year. This can have an impact on both crop prospects, as well as prices going forward.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Centre imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-Basmati rice (except for Parboiled rice) to boost domestic supplies. The export duty will come in force on September 9.

According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on rice in husk (paddy or rough) and husked (brown) rice.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs further said the export of semi-milled (or wholly-milled) rice — whether or not polished or glazed (other than Parboiled rice and Basmati rice) — will also attract a customs duty of 20 per cent.

Farmers in India have sown less paddy this Kharif season. Kharif crops are mostly sown during monsoon — June and July, and the produce is harvested during October and November.

The primary reason for the decline in the arable area could be attributed to the slow advancement of the monsoon in the month of June, and its uneven spread in July, in some key rice-growing regions in the country.

Many in India were worried that less area under paddy cultivation so far into this Kharif season might lead to low production of the foodgrain.

Earlier in May, the Centre amended the export policy of wheat by putting its export under the "prohibited" category, due to possible food security risks.

While banning exports of wheat, the government had stated that the move was made with the purpose of managing the overall food security of the country, as well as meeting the needs of the neighbouring and other vulnerable countries.

The Indian government did not stop at just restricting exports of wheat.

After a ban on exports of wheat grain, the Centre then put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour (atta) and other related products like refind flour (maida), semolina (rava/sirgi), wholemeal atta, and resultant atta.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led to a declining supply and a spike in prices of staple foodgrains.

Ukraine and Russia are two major suppliers of wheat, and its global prices have risen substantially in recent months.

Prices in India too are buoyant, and are currently trading above the minimum support price. Multiple rounds of heat waves in several wheat-growing regions in India — ahead of the Rabi harvest — affected some wheat crops as well.