India: Babysitter caught on camera beating 2-year-old, arrested

Camera recording showed the nanny used to beat up the child frequently

Screengrab/CCTV

By PTI Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 9:52 AM

A woman babysitter was caught on a CCTV camera beating a two-year-old boy when the child’s parents were not at their home in the Indian state Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Rajni Ahirwar, was arrested on Tuesday in Jabalpur city, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Agrawal said.

A clip of the CCTV footage also went viral on social media platforms.

The toddler’s parents, both of whom are working, suspected something amiss as the child was falling ill off and on and had become physically weak despite the fact that they used to keep sufficient quantity of food for him before leaving home, the official said.

They subsequently installed a CCTV camera in the room where the babysitter used to stay with the child in the house.

Later, they saw the camera recording which showed that Ahirwar used to beat up the child frequently, the official said.

The boy’s mother lodged a complaint against the babysitter at Madhotal police station.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The child’s parents are government employees and had hired the babysitter to take care of their child in their absence, the police added.