India: Army recovers bodies of 5 trekkers trapped by snow in Kinnaur

Indian army forces on Thursday recovered five bodies and rescued two people from snow in a rescue operation with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), informed Abid Hussain Sadiq, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur.
“ITBP & Army started rescue operations on Thursday for 11 trekkers who went missing. They had started their expedition from Uttarakhand. Army rescued two people & recovered five bodies from the snow at different places,” said Deputy Commissioner.
The Deputy Commissioner added that four out of the 11 trekkers are still missing.
On Wednesday, 11 trekkers were reported missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh, informed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.
“A team of 11 trekkers is missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. Search and rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow after heli-survey done today,” DGP Kumar said.
