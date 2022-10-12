India: Another woman found 'cut into pieces' in alleged case of human sacrifice

The victim, who was a lottery ticket seller, was lured into coming with the suspects after being offered some bogus financial help

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 1:53 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 2:26 PM

As police officers in the south Indian state of Kerala dug deeper into alleged cases of human sacrifice, another female lottery ticket seller turned out to have been murdered for the gruesome 'ritual' in June.

The commissioner of Kochi City Police said the 49-year-old woman "had been cheated similarly; cut into pieces and buried at the same house", according to a tweet by news agency ANI.

The discovery of this case followed the report about the two women who were found butchered and whose bodies were recovered from two different locations in Thiruvalla in the state's Pathanamthitta district. The women, who also earned a living by selling lottery tickets, were reportedly "sacrificed" to settle financial issues, police said.

Police took three people in custody on Tuesday in connection with the brutal murders.

They were identified as Bhagavanth Singh, a local massage therapist, his wife Laila, and Rasheed (alias Muhammand Shafi), who was suspected to have brought the women to the house of the couple where the sacrifice was said to have been done.

Now, according to ANI, the 49 year-old victim was also taken to the couple in June, after being lured with false promises of financial gain.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: