India: Another repo rate hike may be on cards, expert says

Quake jolts Pishan County in the Xinjiang Uygur Region
Asia1 day ago
Recently, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 90 basis points, bringing it to 4.90 per cent.
However, Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Housing Finance, said that interest rates will further go up.
He said in an interview to local media: "Another 75 basis point hike over the next 60-75 days seems a possibility, which would mean that the housing finance rate will go up by another per cent and a half for consumers in the country."
He added that he believes that another hike will not majorly impact existing loans.
Local media has reported that the finance ministry reviewed their asset quality, credit flow and capital-raising plans, and briefly discussed the consolidation exercise, in a meeting with chiefs of public sector banks.
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau will help these state-run banks, foreign investors and insurers in developing business strategies and capital raising plans, among others.
ALSO READ:
Quake jolts Pishan County in the Xinjiang Uygur Region
Asia1 day ago
Former Pakistani fast bowler to address Muslim leaders at Makkah conference
Asia1 day ago
Former Prime Minister's PTI party gets permission to use capital's Parade Ground for protest
Asia1 day ago
Dozens still missing as Territorial Army continues rescue efforts
Asia2 days ago
Border forces hand boy back to parents after incident
Asia2 days ago
Search operations for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continue
Asia2 days ago
It was not immediately known what caused the explosion
Asia2 days ago
Full list of banned items, alternatives, penalties; all you need to know
Asia2 days ago