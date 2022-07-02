India: Another landslide hits Manipur after Noney tragedy, details awaited

Search operations for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continue

Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 12:00 PM

Another landslide hit near the tragedy site in Manipur's Noney, the Manipur Mountaineering and Tracking Association informed on Saturday.

Fresh teams were deployed on Saturday morning to augment the efforts in the search.

This comes as Manipur is already reeling from a previous landslide that hit Manipur's Tupul general area in which the death toll rose to 24 till now.

The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

According to PRO defence, Guwahati, relentless search operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the incident site at Tupul, Manipur continue.

The search operations for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians still continue, the release from PRO Defence, Guwahati said.

Earlier on Friday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the landslide in Noney district the worst incident in the history of the state.

Chief Minister Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

ALSO READ:

"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.