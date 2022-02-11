India: Andhra Pradesh capital likely to move from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam in April

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at move during meeting with members of the Telugu film industry.

The chief minister of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has decided to move the capital of the state from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam in April.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also perhaps not entertain any thoughts on creating three capitals for the state, according to a TOI report.

According to sources he plans to move to the capital to the port city on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year which will be celebrated on April 2.

On Thursday, Jagan Reddy had a meeting with members of the Telugu film industry (TFI) and during his interaction with them, he hinted at the move to Visakhapatnam. He urged the TFI to shift to Visakhapatnam and promised to to allocate land to establish studios in the city.

"The chief minister wanted us to come to Vizag. We are ready. He promised all support," veteran Telugu actor and politician Chiranjeevi was quoted as saying in a report.