India: Airline officials arrested after aiding smuggling of gold worth Rs25 million

Team from Hong Kong to investigate SUV involved in crash that killed Indian industrialist, provide clarifications to officials
On Thursday, the customs department arrested two officials of IndiGo Airlines for allegedly aiding gold smuggling at the Kozhikode International Airport situated in Karipur, Kerala.
The accused have been identified as Sajid Rehman, a senior executive, and Mohammad Samil, a customer service agent.
It has been reported that the accused were arrested for helping smuggle 4.9kg of gold from abroad, worth Rs25 million. The gold was found in the baggage of a passenger who left it at the airport and fled.
Several incidents of gold smuggling have been reported from airports across the country.
ALSO READ:
Team from Hong Kong to investigate SUV involved in crash that killed Indian industrialist, provide clarifications to officials
The host country will also invite Bangladesh, Egypt, Oman, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore and Spain
Early investigations have identified faulty battery cells and battery modules among the main causes
The country's Central Meteorological Administration (CMA) issues an 'orange' warning
The country sent its first tranche of assistance in March
Over 1.7 million houses and 6,500 km of road have been destroyed so far
He denies he threatened officials, says his words were taken out of context
UN urges international community to send more help