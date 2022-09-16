India: Airline officials arrested after aiding smuggling of gold worth Rs25 million

They are from the IndiGo staff at a Kerala airport

By ANI Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 7:10 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 7:14 AM

On Thursday, the customs department arrested two officials of IndiGo Airlines for allegedly aiding gold smuggling at the Kozhikode International Airport situated in Karipur, Kerala.

The accused have been identified as Sajid Rehman, a senior executive, and Mohammad Samil, a customer service agent.

It has been reported that the accused were arrested for helping smuggle 4.9kg of gold from abroad, worth Rs25 million. The gold was found in the baggage of a passenger who left it at the airport and fled.

Several incidents of gold smuggling have been reported from airports across the country.

