India: 9 killed, 38 injured after tourist bus hits state transport bus in Kerala

The deceased include five students and one teacher, as well as three passengers from the public transport vehicle

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 8:43 AM

Nine people were killed and 38 others were injured after a tourist bus carrying students crashed into a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Mangalam near the Vadakkenchery area of Palakkad, Kerala minister MB Rajesh said on Thursday.

The horrific road accident occurred after the tourist bus rear-ended into the KSRTC bus. The tourist bus — carrying students and teachers of the Baselios Vidhyanikethan School — was headed to Ooty from Ernakulam, while the other was on its way to Coimbatore.

The deceased include five students and one teacher, as well as three passengers from the KSRTC bus.

A total of 38 people have been admitted to the hospital.

"Five people sustained serious injuries, but they are said to be out of danger," Rajesh said.

Further details are awaited.

Previously, in another instance from Uttarakhand, as many as 32 people were killed and eighteen injured in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident, informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on October 4.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased in the Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal tragedies.

