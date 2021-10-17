The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Fourteen people have died and at least 20 were reported missing as heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Sunday.
The yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.
Over the last 24 hours, the state has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall and landslides, which has claimed the lives of 14 people so far, according to The Times of India.
State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan took part in a review meeting to assess the situation arising in the state at Mundakkayam, Kottayam.
A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed to the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
Thirty-three people, including eight women and seven children, have been rescued so far, according to the NDRF.
The National Disaster Response Force conducted a rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki after the rains triggered a landslide on Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, predicts that the heavy rainfall will subside further soon.
"A trough lies over southeast near East Central Arabian sea which could bring isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala in next 24 hours and it will subside further," the department reportedly said.
