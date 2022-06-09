India: 6 women labourers injured after being struck by lightning

The capital's anti-terror unit confirmed that the attack on the singer was planned by an organised gang
Asia1 day ago
Six women labourers were injured after being struck by lightning in India, informed the police on Thursday.
The injured women were labourers of Pabhoi tea garden and Majuli Garh tea garden in Assam's Biswanath district.
The women were rushed to Biswanath civil hospital after the accident.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Jonali Gogoi, Superintendent of Biswanath civil hospital said, “Out of six, three women were discharged from the hospital and three are currently undergoing treatment.”
The labourers were injured by lightning when they were busy of plucking tea leaves in the gardens on Wednesday evening.
