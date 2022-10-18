India: 6 killed, 15 injured after luxury bus rams into trailer in Gujarat

The deceased, four of whom died on the spot, included a child, a woman and four men, according to the police

By PTI Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 9:39 AM

Six people were killed and nearly 15 others were injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway, on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, in the wee hours of Tuesday, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya.

The accident took place around 4am, when the luxury bus was going from Rajasthan to Surat, they said.

It hit the trailer from behind, while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway, an official from the Panigate police station said.

"Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," said Jaganiya.

The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said.

