India: 4 killed as speeding truck mows down 6 people sleeping on road divider in Delhi

An unidentified speeding truck ran over six people sleeping on a road divider in the Seemapuri area of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday, killing four people and injuring others, the police said.
While two people were killed on the spot, one person died on the way to the hospital, while another died during treatment.
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 1.51am while the truck was crossing the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Depot (red) traffic light at Seemapuri.
"One unknown truck/canter while crossing DTC Depot red light and going towards the DLF T point, was driven rashly and negligently which crushed/injured six persons sleeping on the road divider," said the police.
The deceased have been identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khans (25), Shah Alam (38) and Rahul (45), while those injured included 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep.
"Several teams have been formed to trace the vehicle involved. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections," said the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
