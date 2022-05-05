India: 35 passengers escape after bus catches fire

Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low
Asia2 days ago
Thirty-five passengers of a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on Thursday, a fire official said.
The incident took place near the Reserve Bank square around 9.20 am when the bus, run by the city civic body, was going from Mor Bhawan to Khaparkheda area, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake said.
The blaze started from the engine side, following which all the passengers quickly disembarked, he said.
ALSO READ:
Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, he said.
“No casualty was reported,” the official said
Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low
Asia2 days ago
The former prime minister claims that both the Chief Justice and the President were in possession of an incriminating letter
Asia3 days ago
The newly appointed foreign secretary revealed that the prime minister would visit Germany, France and Denmark
Asia4 days ago
A joint statement also welcomed a decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of oil
Asia4 days ago
Protestors were detained after raising slogans against PM Sherif during his maiden visit to the kingdom
Asia4 days ago
At least 20 firefighting vehicles took part in efforts to douse the blaze
Asia4 days ago
During the meeting, both sides will discuss "matters of mutual interest"
Asia4 days ago
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif takes over as chief minister of Punjab after weeks of deadlock
Asia4 days ago