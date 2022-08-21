India: 30 kilos of drugs worth Rs600 million seized at Kerala airport

Contraband discovered using state-of-the-art '3D MRI' scanning machine

By ANI Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 11:51 AM

Security personnel at Cochin International Airport have seized 30 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs600 million from a passenger.

The preliminary assessment of the Customs Narcotics Department concluded that it is methaqualone worth around Rs600 million on the international market. The seized contraband has been sent to the government laboratory for further testing.

According to the official information from CIAL, the accused was identified as Muraleedharan Nair, who had arrived in Kochi via Doha from Zimbabwe.

He was being checked for baggage as he boarded the Air Asia flight from Kochi to Delhi. The substance hidden in the bag was found by the security department of CIAL using a state-of-the-art '3D MRI' scanning machine.

He is a native of Palakkad and has been turned over to the narcotics department.