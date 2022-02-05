India: ‘3 per cent divorces in Mumbai take place due to traffic jams’, says BJP leader

More than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Emirates; more than one million of them are Keralites
BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis in a veiled barb against the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government has claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai took place due to traffic jams.
“I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including, potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes,” Fadnavis said on Friday.
Addressing media persons here after an event, she alleged that the MVA was functioning as a monopoly.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticized Amruta Fadnavis’ claim.
“Amrita Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but this for the first time I have heard this,” said Pednekar.
Her remarks come ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election scheduled to be held later this year.
