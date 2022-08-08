India: 3 killed, 2 injured in Rajasthan temple stampede

A woman reportedly fainted and fell, leading to chaos

Mon 8 Aug 2022

Three people died and two others were injured in a terrible stampede at the Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar, early on Monday morning.

The two injured have been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

The stampede took place at around 5am in the morning, at the entrance of the temple.

August 8, the 11th day of the lunar calendar, is considered auspicious for prayer to Khatu Shyamjii, a divine figure believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

According to the police, a large crowd was gathered outside the temple waiting for the gates to open. As soon as the gates were open and people tried to push in, a woman reportedly fainted and fell, causing others behind her to fall as well. In the ensuing chaos, three women lost their lives and two were injured.

A team of police personnel immediately rushed to the temple to control the crowd, and bring the situation under control.

Police SP of Sikar, Kunwar Rashtradeep, told NDTV that the situation was under control, and that the crowd was being regulated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to pay his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," the PM wrote.

The Khatu Shyamji temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds. Long lines of people, in groups, are still seen moving towards the temple. Sometimes, these lines stretch kilometres long on the national highway.

