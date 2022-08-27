India: 255 houses built for victims of 2018 Kerala floods

Volunteers, philanthropists come together to complete massive undertaking

Aster DM Healthcare provided 255 homes to the victims of the 2018 Kerala floods, who lost everything to the devastating calamity.

Built by Aster Volunteers with support from philanthropists, partners and employees of Aster, these 255 homes are spread across Kerala.

At a grand ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, keys to the beneficiaries were handed over by the Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan in the presence of other guests.

On the occasion, a new website for Aster Homes, www.asterhomes.org, geotagged with the details of the 255 beneficiaries, the individuals, NGOs and associations who supported the mission.

New homes have been built for people who have lost their houses and own land, for whom individual sustainable housing designs have been considered. Cluster homes for a group of people have been built on the land provided free of cost by a few philanthropists and partially damaged homes have been retro-fitted.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, "Natural calamities can devastate and uproot people — and that is what happened during the floods that ravaged the state of Kerala in 2018. Many people died and thousands lost everything including their houses on that fateful day when nature struck with a vengeance... we feel accomplished that today, that promise has been fulfilled with dedication of the last batch of the 255 houses to the beneficiaries by the Hon Governor, Shri Arif Mohamad Khan here in Trivandrum itself. We are happy that together we could walk the talk and deliver the promise."

Aster DM Healthcare had announced Rs150 million as a fund to be used to build new houses and repair damaged houses of flood-affected victims in the state. 60 Aster employees joined hands in this initiative and contributed Rs22.5 million to build 45 homes.

The devastating floods had seen more than 54,000 lives being displaced and more than 400 lost their lives in the calamity.