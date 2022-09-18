India: 23-year-old detained by police for leaking viral 'objectionable videos' to social media

Massive protests took place at Chandigarh University on Saturday night after the indecent clips were filmed and circulated

By ANI Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 8:12 PM

In a major development in the case of alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, a 23-year-old was detained by Shimla Police, said officials on Sunday.

The accused was nabbed by a team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla. The Punjab Police is expected to arrest the person.

Confirming the reports, IPS Sanjay Kundu said that the accused has been nabbed.

"Chandigarh University case: Himachal Pradesh Police reacted to request of Punjab Police with sensitivity and professionalism", Kundu tweeted.

"We nabbed the accused. Congrats to Dr Monika, SP Shimla and her team for great professional work."

Earlier, massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after the alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral.

Protesting students claimed that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the claim.

"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident", said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni.

"As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported."

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," he added.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had appealed to Chandigarh University students earlier to remain calm, assuring them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," he said in a Twitter post.

Punjab State Women Commission also took cognisance of the matter.

ALSO READ: