India: 11 killed in fire at scrap shop in Hyderabad

National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed
Asia2 days ago
At least eleven people were killed after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Hyderabad’s Bhoiguda on Wednesday.
As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people, one person survived.
“A total of 12 members were inside the scrap shop. Bodies of 11 labourers have been shifted to Gandhi hospital,” he said.
The deceased labourers hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the police said.
Rao further informed that although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, “a short circuit could be the reason for the fire.”
The fire has been doused. “DRF reached the spot to douse the fire,” he added.
The investigation into the matter is underway.
