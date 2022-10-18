India: 1-year-old baby dies after attack by stray dog

The baby sustained severe injuries as a result, and did not make it through the night

Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022

On Monday, a one-year-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog in Noida's Sector 39 area, sparking massive protests.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

"Yesterday, the work of road construction was going on in Lotus Blue Society under Police Station Sector-39 area, when a stray dog bit and injured a child who was admitted to Reality Hospital Sector-110 where the child was undergoing treatment. The said child died during treatment at night. Regarding which, the police station has received the memo from the hospital," said police.

The police further said that necessary action was being taken.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned residents from keeping the Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino dog breeds as pets.

The order came after a series of pet dog attacks in the area.

On Saturday, the Municipal Corporation issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet owners.

According to the guidelines, the pet owners will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, 2022.

They will also be required to obtain their dogs' registration within two months.

Those with dangerous species of dogs have been given 2 months to get their dogs vaccinated, after which anyone owning dogs of these species — that are not registered with the municipal corporation — will face legal action.

Anuj Kumar, Veterinary Officer, Municipal Corporation Ghaziabad said: "The attacks of dogs were increasing continuously in Ghaziabad, due to which a resolution was passed in the House of the Municipal Corporation that now the keeping of dangerous dogs such as Pitbull, Rottweiler, these species will be banned."

"Right now time is being given for 2 months so that people can get their dogs registered on the municipal site. After 2 months, those who have kept dogs of this species, if they are not registered, then action will be taken against them."

A few days ago, a pitbull breed dog attacked a 10-year-old child in the Sector 23 area of Raj Nagar, leaving the child with more than 150 stitches on his mouth. The child's family members immediately urged told the municipal corporation to ban this breed of dogs.

