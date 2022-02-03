IMF approves $1 billion loan to Pakistan following reforms

Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush in Peshawar while Rev Patrick Naeem was injured
Asia3 days ago
The International Monetary Fund has approved a $1 billion loan as part of a bailout package to Pakistan, following reforms to rein in state spending, increase tax collection and make the central bank more independent, the IMF and the country’s finance minister said.
The much-needed tranche was initially to be released last year, under an agreement signed in 2019, but was held back because of a delay in Pakistan’s compliance with terms.
Public and political opposition had been strengthened by worries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pakistan’s finance minister Shaukat Tarin took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce the coming disbursement and welcome the news, which the IMF said meant some $3 billion will have been loaned out to date from the total $6 billion bailout package.
ALSO READ:
The development comes as Pakistan faces a fifth wave of Covid-19 which authorities say has slammed the country’s economy.
The IMF statement said in a statement that “the Pakistani economy has continued to recover despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, but imbalances have widened and risks remain elevated.”
Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush in Peshawar while Rev Patrick Naeem was injured
Asia3 days ago
'She’s recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now,' said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Asia3 days ago
A Tiktok said a group was 'meeting everyday' to plan to assassinate Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Asia3 days ago
Operations continue at 27 airports across Afghanistan, including three military airports
Asia4 days ago
The 14-year-old boy took out her mother’s pistol from a cupboard and shot her and his three other siblings in Lahore
Asia4 days ago
Restaurants and shops shut down in a setback for the pandemic-hit tourism industry.
Asia4 days ago
Beetroots are contraband, according to a Customs official.
Asia4 days ago
The explosions mostly took place on roadsides in front of convenience stores and markets among others
Asia4 days ago