'I feel fit for anything': Dalai Lama makes first public appearance in two years

Earlier this month, he said he was saddened by the conflict in Ukraine

Reuters file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 8:08 AM

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama appeared in the public for the first time in two years since the onset of Covid-19, addressing his followers at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Before his formal address to school children, Dalai Lama said that his health was good. “I had thought of going to Delhi for a medical check-up,” he said. “However, I don’t feel unwell; in fact, I feel fit for anything, so I decided not to go. Usually, during the winter, I go to Bodhgaya, but again, this year I decided to relax and take things easy here in Dharamsala.”

Dalai Lama has maintained a low profile for the past two years. But earlier this month, he said he was saddened by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Our world has become so interdependent that violent conflict between two countries inevitably impacts the rest of the world,” he said. “War is outdated – non-violence is the only way.”

ALSO READ:

The Tibetan leader also hoped that peace would be restored in Ukraine immediately. “We must not lose hope,” remarked Dalai Lama. “The 20th century was one of war and bloodshed, but the 21st must be of dialogue.”