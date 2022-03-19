'I feel fit for anything': Dalai Lama makes first public appearance in two years

Foreign exchange crisis root cause of country's current issues, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says.
Asia2 days ago
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama appeared in the public for the first time in two years since the onset of Covid-19, addressing his followers at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
Before his formal address to school children, Dalai Lama said that his health was good. “I had thought of going to Delhi for a medical check-up,” he said. “However, I don’t feel unwell; in fact, I feel fit for anything, so I decided not to go. Usually, during the winter, I go to Bodhgaya, but again, this year I decided to relax and take things easy here in Dharamsala.”
Dalai Lama has maintained a low profile for the past two years. But earlier this month, he said he was saddened by the conflict in Ukraine.
“Our world has become so interdependent that violent conflict between two countries inevitably impacts the rest of the world,” he said. “War is outdated – non-violence is the only way.”
ALSO READ:
The Tibetan leader also hoped that peace would be restored in Ukraine immediately. “We must not lose hope,” remarked Dalai Lama. “The 20th century was one of war and bloodshed, but the 21st must be of dialogue.”
Foreign exchange crisis root cause of country's current issues, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says.
Asia2 days ago
No immediate reports of casualties or damage yet.
Asia2 days ago
UN rights office has urged country to halt executions.
Asia2 days ago
A grand ceremony of the swearing-in has been organised in Khatkar Kalan
Asia2 days ago
Section 144 will remain in force in the area till March 21
Asia2 days ago
Resolution strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief
Asia3 days ago
Devaluation stoked further inflation, inflicting more distress on Sri Lankans battling rolling power cuts and fuel shortages.
Asia3 days ago
Congress is now in power in only three of India’s 31 major states and federal territories.
Asia3 days ago