Hot mic controversy: South Korea's Yoon says 'untrue' reports damage alliances

Police fire tear gas and water cannon to clear out the demonstrators
On Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol claimed that "untrue" media reports over his remarks threatened to damage relations with the United States, after he was caught cursing on a hot mic during his visit to New York last week.
A series of gaffes and controversies overshadowed Yoon's first major overseas tour, which also included Britain and Canada, sending his ratings plunging, and inviting scathing criticism from some lawmakers — even few within his own party.
In the highest profile controversy, Yoon was caught cursing on a hot mic as he left an event in New York on Wednesday, after a brief chat with US President Joe Biden.
Opposition lawmakers accused Yoon of insulting Biden and disgracing South Korea as local media initially reported Yoon as saying that Biden would be embarrassed if the US Congress did not pass a bill relating to funding of a global initiative.
Reuters could not independently verify Yoon's full comments.
His press secretary, Kim Eun Hye, dismissed the allegations, saying Yoon was referring to the South Korean parliament, without mentioning Biden.
"Well, rather than a controversy, I will say this: Except for one or two or three superpowers in the world, no country can fully protect the lives and safety of its people with its own capabilities," Yoon told reporters when asked about the hot mic incident on Monday.
"I'd like to say that damaging the alliance with reports that are different from the facts puts the people at great risk," he added, calling for efforts to establish facts.
The main opposition Democratic Party has been urging Yoon to apologise for the controversy and sack his national security advisor, his deputy and the foreign minister.
The opposition floor leader said it would propose a resolution for their dismissal to parliament if Yoon did not take action on Monday. The latter's office declined to comment.
ALSO READ:
Police fire tear gas and water cannon to clear out the demonstrators
Anoop from Kerala won the money earlier this month and rejected a bank loan that he had previously applied for
This will be the first time in 25 years that the party will see a non-Gandhi chief
This possible development comes a week ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the region
Although lightning strikes are common during the monsoon season, global warming has also increased the frequency of its occurrences
'They don't act. They can talk but they don't act,' she says on a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly
Power was also cut to about 120,000 households, because a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons
Urges world leaders to stand together and raise resources 'to build resilient infrastructure, to build adaptation, so that our future generations are saved'