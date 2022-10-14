Himachal goes to polls on November 12; Gujarat announcement later

Kim made the acquisition of these smaller, lighter weapons designed for battlefield use a top priority at a key party congress in January 2021
Elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, the Election Commission announced on Friday.
The counting of votes will be on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.
The Commission did not announce the elections for the Gujarat assembly, the term of which ends on February 18, 2023.
Over 5.5 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar said.
The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.
There are 186,000 first-time voters, 122,000 aged 80-plus and 1,184 voters who are above 100 years of age.
Himachal Pradesh has a 68-member assembly and the BJP had won a clear majority by winning 44 seats in the 2017 elections. The Congress managed to win 21 seats, Independents bagged two seats and the CPM emerged victorious on one seat.
In percentage terms, the BJP won 48.79 per cent of the total valid votes, followed by the Congress (41.68 per cent) and Independents (6.34 per cent).
Kim made the acquisition of these smaller, lighter weapons designed for battlefield use a top priority at a key party congress in January 2021
12 "flaws" found during inspection conducted by state and federal officials
The victim, who was a lottery ticket seller, was lured into coming with the suspects after being offered some bogus financial help
Visit aims 'to help keep international attention focused on the impact' of flooding, 'reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid'
The country was left reeling after an ex-police officer forced his way into a small nursery last week, murdering 36 people – including 24 children
The 77-year-old ousted leader was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government
Customs officers at Mumbai airport arrest two accused
Millions of people were displaced by this year’s disastrous floods, which were primarily caused by record monsoon rains, made worse by global warming