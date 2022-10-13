'Highly objectionable': Kerala MP writes to Indian President Murmu on language panel recommendation

The 77-year-old ousted leader was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government
On Wednesday, Congress MP from Kerala K Muraleedharan wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking the dismissal of the recommendation given by the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, that reportedly mandates Hindi as the medium of instruction in central institutions.
In his letter to President Murmu, the Kerala MP pointed out that "the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah" had recommended that "proficiency in Hindi must be a prime criterion for education and employment in [the] central government".
This would imply that correspondences and proceedings in central universities, Kendriya Vidyalayas, the ministries, and central government institutions, as well as examinations for central government posts, ought to be in Hindi. It would also make Hindi a compulsory language of study in educational institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).
"It is highly objectionable that Hindi is imposed on non-Hindi speaking states. Only 30 per cent of the Indian population is speaking Hindi."
"Hence, I request your good self to reject the recommendation ... or exempt non-Hindi speaking states from the recommendations," he urged.
Earlier on October 12, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that efforts to impose the Hindi language were "unacceptable".
