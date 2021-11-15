Heavy rains in Kerala: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in various districts; exams postponed

PTI file

Mon 15 Nov 2021

As incessant rains continued to batter Kerala, holiday has been declared for all educational institutions including professional colleges in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kollam districts on Monday.

Several varsities here have also postponed examinations scheduled on Monday.

The District Collectors in Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges on Monday.

Holiday has also been announced for schools in Nedumangad and Kattakada taluks in the Thiruvananthapuram district, according to local media reports.

While schools will remain closed, colleges will function on Monday in Kasaragod district. However, examinations will be conducted as usual, authorities informed.

In Ernakulam, only online classes will be held on Monday. Authorities have informed that students need not go to institutions, onmanorama reported.

The order is applicable to all CBSE, ICSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed all examinations on Monday.

Kerala University has postponed the second semester MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and MCJ examinations scheduled to start on Monday.

These will now start on November 22.