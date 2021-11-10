Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced

Rescue operations are under way
Asia1 day ago
At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka following more than a week of heavy rain, officials said Wednesday.
The disaster management center said more than 5,000 people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in relatives’ homes or government-run relief centers.
Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightening strikes. At least one person is reported missing.
ALSO READ:
Months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.
Rescue operations are under way
Asia1 day ago
Madhya Pradesh government announces a probe after a fire at Bhopal’s Kamla Nehru Hospital
Asia1 day ago
Martin Griffiths urges donors to respond to the UN appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised
Asia1 day ago
Government spokesman says Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the ceasefire with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan
Asia2 days ago
World Bank has more than two dozen development projects ongoing in Afghanistan and has provided $5.3 billion since 2002
Asia2 days ago
With runway lights damaged and not functioning, the airport's ability to operate in the winter is in question, official says
Asia2 days ago
Wang Yaping and fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang spend more than six hours outside the station
Asia2 days ago
Shenzhou-13: Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station.
Asia2 days ago