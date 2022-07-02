Haj 2022: Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar to make pilgrimage as Saudi state guest

The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar will perform Haj as Saudi Arabian state guest.
The cricket legend made the announcement in a social media post, where he is pictured wearing ihram, the traditional two-piece garment worn by Muslim men during Haj.
Akhtar also revealed that he would be addressing the Haj Conference attended by leaders of the Muslim world in Makkah.
He also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan & Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Ambassador to Pakistan.
One of the five pillars of Islam, the haj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. One million people have been allowed to undertake the pilgrimage in 2022.
