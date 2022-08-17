Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on August 24: Report

He fled the country in July

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 1:30 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM

Former president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the island nation on August 24, 2022, according to local media.

Former Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, was cited as confirming that the ex-leader would return next week.

Earlier this year, Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka amid protests against his government. He resigned from office and arrived in Thailand last week on a flight from Singapore, where he stayed for over two weeks.

More to follow.