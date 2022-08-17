UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on August 24: Report

He fled the country in July

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 1:30 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM

Former president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the island nation on August 24, 2022, according to local media.

Former Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, was cited as confirming that the ex-leader would return next week.

Earlier this year, Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka amid protests against his government. He resigned from office and arrived in Thailand last week on a flight from Singapore, where he stayed for over two weeks.

More to follow.


More news from Asia