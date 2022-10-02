Founder of Suzlon Energy Tulsi Tanti dies at 64

Students were preparing for an exam when the suicide bomber struck at the educational centre
Tulsi Tanti, the founder and chairman of Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd , died on Saturday aged 64, the company said in a statement.
Tanti, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day, the company said. He is survived by his two children.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said Tanti "was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India's economic progress and strengthened our nation's efforts to further sustainable development."
Tanti established Suzlon in 1995 and led growth in the Indian wind energy sector by championing affordable and sustainable energy policies. The company has a market capitalisation of $1.1 billion with installed capacity of more than 19.4 GW across 17 countries.
In India, Suzlon is a market leader with over 100 wind farms and an installed capacity of over 13.45 GW.
