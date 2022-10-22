Former Chinese president Hu Jintao removed from Congress

The departure occurred shortly after journalists were allowed in to cover the closing ceremony

Hu jintao, china, xi jinping, congress

By AFP Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 12:20 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 12:21 PM

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of Saturday's closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress in a dramatic moment that disrupted the event.

The 79-year-old left the front row of proceedings at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where he was sitting next to President Xi Jinping.

A steward attempted to take a sitting Hu by the arm before being shaken off. The steward then attempted to lift Hu up with both hands from under the armpits.

After an exchange of about a minute, in which Hu spoke briefly with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, he was led out of the hall.

A seated Xi was filmed holding papers down on the desk as Hu tried to grab them.

Hu patted Li's shoulder as he left, as most of his colleagues stared firmly ahead.

The week-long Congress occurred mostly behind closed doors, but Hu's departure occurred, shortly after journalists were allowed in to cover the closing ceremony.

Authorities offered no explanation for Hu's exit, which came just before the 2,300 delegates at the Congress voted unanimously to endorse Xi's "core" leadership position.

"We still don't know what caused Hu's actions, such as whether it was opposition to Xi's power or simply an unfortunately timed senior moment," said Neil Thomas, a senior China analyst at the Eurasia Group consultancy.

"So without more information it's hard to draw solid conclusions about how this incident relates to Chinese politics."

ALSO READ: