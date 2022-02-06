Firing from Afghanistan kills 5 Pakistan troops

The hours-long fire caused more than $2 million in damages
Asia1 day ago
At least five soldiers in Pakistan were killed by firing from neighbouring Afghanistan, Islamabad said on Sunday, in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.
The Pakistan military said Islamabad “strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists”, adding it was determined to defend its borders.
The attack, claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), took place in the Kurram district of rugged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the Afghan border, officials said.
The TTP has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan and has stepped up attacks since a month-long truce with the government ended last year.
The Taliban are separate groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but share a common ideology and both are drawn from people that live on either side of the border.
The hours-long fire caused more than $2 million in damages
Asia1 day ago
It’s unclear how long the cameras had been in the restroom
Asia1 day ago
The 96-year-old has a history of heart problems
Asia1 day ago
The quake occurred west of Islamabad, with tremors felt as far as Jammu and Kashmir and Noida
Asia1 day ago
An additional five people were injured en route to the groom's house
Asia1 day ago
'The Opposition says we are attacking freedom of speech,' says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Asia1 day ago
She skipped the hearing because she felt dizzy.
Asia2 days ago
'The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site,' says Deputy Commissioner of Police
Asia2 days ago