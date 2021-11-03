EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit

Delegation also set to visit Taiwanese think tanks, NGOs

Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021

Bumping their elbows in greeting, European Union parliamentarians met with Taiwan's premier on Wednesday in the first official visit of an EU delegation to the island.

Thirteen members of an EU committee are visiting Taiwan, after the European Parliament passed a resolution last month calling for the body to "intensify EU-Taiwan political relations."

"Although we are geographically very far away, between our two sides, we share the same values, such as freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law. ... In those regards, we are actually very close," Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang said.

The European delegation will also meet President Tsai Ing-wen and Digital Minister Audrey Tang, and visit Taiwanese think tanks, NGOs and others working on countering disinformation.

"The flourishing of your democracy is formidable and this is why we are so happy to be here," said Raphael Glucksmann, the chair of the foreign interference committee.