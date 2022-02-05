Eight killed as jeep carrying wedding party falls off slope in Nepal

An additional five people were injured en route to the groom's house

By ANI Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 9:21 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 9:26 AM

At least 8 people reportedly died after a vehicle ferrying a wedding party veered off the slope in Pyuthan District of Mid-Western Nepal on Saturday morning.

An additional five people were left injured and are being treated at District Hospital as per the Police.

The jeep was en-route to Gaumukhi Village Council of Liwang from Nau Bahini Village Council after the marriage at a place called Okharpata, Police Inspector at District Police Office Beni Prasad Gaire informed.

“6 people died on the spot while 2 breathed their last while on the way to District Hospital. The jeep met with the accident while it was en-route to groom’s house and the incident took place at around 3 AM (local time) in the morning,” Gaire told ANI over the phone.

The Police are yet to ascertain whether the bride-groom were present in the ill-fated vehicle and establish the identity of the deceased.

As per the preliminary information, the police has been able to identify that five female and three males are amongst the dead.

The site of the accident is about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.