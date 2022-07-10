Eid Al Adha 2022: Indian, Pakistani border forces exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border

Traditional gesture meant to symbolise goodwill between India's BSF, Pakistan Rangers

By ANI Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 5:28 PM

Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid Al Adha on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh said, "On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, BSF has offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari Border. This is a traditional gesture between two border guarding forces. This also symbolises our tradition, goodwill and peace."

Eid Al-Adha, which is being observed on July 10 on the South Asian subcontinent this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary, and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.