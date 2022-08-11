Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 hits Hokkaido in Japan

No tsunami warning has been issued

By Reuters Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 12:02 AM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 12:03 AM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 hit northern Japan early on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Soya region of the northern island of Hokkaido, and at a depth of 3 kilometres, the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Reliance (NIED) said.

No tsunami warning had been issued, broadcaster NHK said. There were no immediate reports of damage.