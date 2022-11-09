Earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi

The earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt in Nepal 10km below the ground

By ANI Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 1:19 AM

Tremors were felt in the Indian capital at late night on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt in Nepal.

The tremors were felt at around 1.57am.

According to India’s National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre was in Nepal and depth was 10km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the centre tweeted.