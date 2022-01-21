Earthquake of magnitude of 6.4 jolts southern Japan

There were no immediate reports of damage yet.

File photo

By Reuters Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 8:43 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 8:44 PM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 jolted southern Japan early on Saturday morning (Friday in UAE), broadcaster NHK reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami warning had been issued, according to broadcaster NHK and there were no immediate reports of damage.