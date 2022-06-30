UAE

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

File photo
File photo

By Reuters

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 11:17 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near Luzon island in the Philippines on Friday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said.

No damage or casualties have been reported yet.

The country is known to have frequent seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”


