Duterte’s daughter says teaming up with Marcos for Philippine elections

Sara Duterte-Carpio to run on the same ticket as presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed on Tuesday to be the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr in next year’s presidential election, a spokesperson said.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is seeking the vice-presidency announced in a video message her intent to run on the same ticket as presidential candidate Marcos. Christina Garcia-Frasco, her spokesperson, separately confirmed to Reuters her decision.