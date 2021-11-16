UAE

Duterte’s daughter says teaming up with Marcos for Philippine elections

Sara Duterte-Carpio to run on the same ticket as presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr

AFP

By Reuters

Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 4:33 PM

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed on Tuesday to be the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr in next year’s presidential election, a spokesperson said.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is seeking the vice-presidency announced in a video message her intent to run on the same ticket as presidential candidate Marcos. Christina Garcia-Frasco, her spokesperson, separately confirmed to Reuters her decision.


