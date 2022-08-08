Drills continue around Taiwan on Monday: Chinese military

SSLV had suffered 'data loss' in its terminal stage
China's military said on Monday it is continuing drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday.
The Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army said on social media Weibo that it will practice conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids.
The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.
ALSO READ:
SSLV had suffered 'data loss' in its terminal stage
Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan led-party used 16 bank accounts for illegal funds
Indian road authorities begin works to clear debris as traffic disrupted
The space agency is analysing the data to ascertain the status of the vehicle and the satellites
The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission took place at at 9.18am
Bags over 500 votes to defeat opposition candidate Margaret Alva
The explosion took place in a busy shopping street
He was expected to leave the country on August 11