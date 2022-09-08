Death toll rises to 82 in China's Sichuan earthquake

The initial cause of the fire was said to be an electrical short circuit, state media reports
The death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has risen to 82, state media reported on Thursday.
Monday's quake, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, has injured more than 270 people, while 35 are missing, CCTV news reported.
Authorities have reopened roads to the epicentre of the quake at Luding. The town was rattled by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock late on Wednesday, state media reported.
Weather forecasters issued an orange warning, the second highest, for possible geological disasters in Luding, which can include landslides. A less severe yellow warning was issued for central and western Sichuan.
In China's four-tier weather-warning system, red represents the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
ALSO READ:
The initial cause of the fire was said to be an electrical short circuit, state media reports
His role is being investigated as part of two criminal cases linked to the bourse
President Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken a hard line against demonstrations
Mary Jane Veloso was arrested in 2010 carrying a suitcase lined with 2.6 kilograms of heroin
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Narendra Modi during her 4-day visit
He has been training in mountaineering since he was 5 years old
The two countries are likely to ink seven agreements
She suffered waist, hand and back injuries after the ordeal